The country’s fight against covid-19 in schools could face a stiff challenge in the Northern Region following non-adherence to the protocols.

Most pupils and students, who reported to school Monday morning, reported without face mask while some schools had students sitting in pairs and in some cases three on a desk.

READ ALSO:

Some of the students, who spoke to Joy News, said they were waiting for the government to provide them with the mask.

Just a few schoolchildren were seen adhering to the protocols. Teachers had a tough time on the first day in school.