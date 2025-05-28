The Invasion Ghana 2025 – 5th Anniversary: A divine movement

Get ready for the most epic spiritual experience of your life. The Invasion Ghana 2025 – 5th Anniversary is coming to town, and it’s going to be a game-changer.

This isn’t just another conference; it’s a divine movement that will ignite a fire within you, empowering you to achieve supernatural exploits.

Hosted by renowned Prophet Benjamin Fordjour, founder of Benjamin Fordjour Ministries, this event promises to be a life-defining prophetic encounter.

With a proven track record of organizing impactful spiritual events, Prophet Fordjour is set to bring together anointed ministers and believers from all walks of life.

Joining Prophet Fordjour on this special occasion is esteemed special guest minister, Dr. Kwadwo Bempah, who will bring his wealth of spiritual knowledge and experience to the event.

The theme for this year’s event is “Faith for Exploits.” It’s a call to action for all those who are seeking to break free from yokes and discover their prophetic realities in God. The conference promises to be a powerful time of worship, prayer, and impartation.

The Invasion Ghana 2025 will take place on June 22nd, 2025, at the University of Ghana, Legon Sports Stadium. The event will start at 4:00 PM sharp, and it’s expected to be a life-changing experience for all who attend.

The event will feature a host of anointed ministers, including MOG MUSIC, JOE METTLE, KOFI OWUSU PEPRAH, DENZEL PREMPEH, TEAM ETERNITY, and many more. These ministers will be sharing their insights and experiences, and imparting kingdom strategies that will help you achieve your goals and dreams.

The Invasion Ghana 2025 is not just a conference; it’s a mobilization ground for Founders, Apostolic Architects, Marketplace Giants, and Gatekeepers who are done with the conventional and are seeking Kingdom strategies that invade, influence, and institutionalize.

The event promises to be a catalyst for your spiritual journey, empowering you to achieve extraordinary accomplishments from above. It’s a call to action for all those who are seeking to make a difference in their world and leave a lasting legacy.

For more information, you can call 023 326 3392 or 024 437 1484. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to encounter the Lord’s glory and grace. Prepare your heart for a divine encounter that will answer your deepest longings.

The Lord by His endless mercy has chosen to pour out His glory and grace on the people of Ghana. Jesus is set to break yokes and bring many into their prophetic realities in God. Proclaim the news from the mountaintops: the Lord of glory has arrived.