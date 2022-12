As Christians mark the birth of Christ, thousands from all walks of life are on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem in Israel to spend time at various Biblical sites Jesus has ever been.

JoyNews‘ Emefa Atiamoah -Eli, is one of such pilgrims who just returned from Israel and brings us tales from the Holy Land.

In this first episode, she tells us about Bethlehem, the Sheperds’ field and the Manger where the saviour of the world was born.

There’s more in the following video report: