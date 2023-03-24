Ghanaian bride Christabel has won the admiration of social media users with her unique traditional wedding outfit.

As she showed off her impressive dance moves, the young bride looked ravishing in a sleeveless African print ball gown.

Christabel dazzled in a coloured hairstyle and sleek makeup on her wedding day.

Her pretty bridesmaids wore white floor-length lace dresses with long sleeves and beautiful hairstyles as they ushered the bride to the wedding venue.

The glowing Ghanaian bride wore a beautiful white dress for her white wedding. She dazzled in the sleeveless lace gown designed with beads without showing cleavage.