The spokesperson for the John Mahama Campaign Team, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has stated that a pre-election debate between the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, and the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is unnecessary.

Bawah Mogtari dismissed the notion of a debate between the two major contenders, despite calls from political analysts and other stakeholders,

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, July 13, she insisted that there is nothing left to debate, citing the country’s economic crisis as a critical issue already evident to the public.

She argued that the harsh economic conditions facing Ghanaians speak for themselves, making a debate redundant.

Madam Bawah Mogtari stressed that voters should focus on the real issues affecting their lives and urged them to make wise decisions in the 2024 polls.

She believes that the current economic challenges provide sufficient context for voters to evaluate the candidates.

Her stance highlights a significant difference in campaign strategies between the two parties, with the NDC prioritising the direct impact of economic conditions over formal debates.

“My Dear Brothers and Sisters, what really is there to debate about, there is absolutely nothing left to debate. The economy has crashed and the country broke.

“We dey for gutter inside. A steering wheel without a car can’t get anyone anywhere. Let’s vote wisely, choose experience.”

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia has challenged his counterpart from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to a debate ahead of this year’s election.

According to him, Mr Mahama is running away because he will expose the weaknesses in his policies.

