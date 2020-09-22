The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned that anyone who fails to verify and ensure his or her name is, indeed, on the electoral roll risks being left out from the register.

The NDC’s Accra Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, gave the warning on ‘The Big Agenda’ on Adom TV, following cries of some party loyalists after their names were allegedly missing from the register.

“Never have I witnessed an instance where on the day of the Voters’ register exhibition, EC called for a withdrawal of the register. The number of deleted names in the register; as much as 19,000 over or over 1,700 names from a particular constituency, then you ask yourself what is the work the EC has done exactly?” he quizzed.

To him, the margin of error the EC has caused in its activities prior to the December 7 election is questionable.

It is the NDC’s strong suspicion that the EC deliberately deleted over 15,000 names from the electoral roll of Ashaiman, and similar figures from other strongholds of the party.

Head of Public Affairs of the EC, Sylvia Annor, explaining the anomaly, said the rush to verify details caused traffic of the system service which in turn slowed down the electronic verification.

“When you are dealing with large numbers; 33,367 in terms of registration and exhibition centres things may be a little off. After all, that is the essence of the exhibition exercise. This is just the provisional register,” she said.

Persons, whose names have failed to appear in the roster, are being urged to request for an inclusion form to ensure their concerns are handled appropriately.

