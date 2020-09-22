The Okada Riders Association, in support of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) promise to legalise their trade, has vowed to transport voters to and fro their voting centres free of charge on December 7.

This, according to them, is one of the many initiatives they would embark on to show their commitment to the Mahama-led NDC and his ‘People’s Manifesto.’

“We want to tell Mr Mahama and the NDC that our members will be busy on election day, transporting voters ‘to and fro’ their voting centres without charging a fee.

“There are other initiatives we will embark on in the coming days. Commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders have endorsed John Mahama and his People’s Manifesto,” they said.

Addressing a news conference in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, the Association said the NDC is acknowledging their means of survival, while the governing New Patriotic Party is flip-flopping with their stance on their operations.

“We want to make it clear that commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators find hope in NDC’s People’s Manifesto. It addresses issues relating to our plight and we will do everything legally possible to ensure that the bearer of the idea, John Mahama wins the December 7 election,” he said.

According to the Association, a win for Mr Mahama is an assurance of food on their table and a secured job.

“We can only be in business when John Mahama wins and majority of NDC Parliamentary aspirants win in the December elections, securing our job is the only way we can continue to put food on the table and meet other needs,” the group said.