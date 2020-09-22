A man, identified as Omwenga, has fainted after finding out on his wedding day that his wife-to-be has four grown-up children who are all boys.

The shocking revelation happened as the wedding was going on at a Pentecostal church in Nyansiongo ward, Borabu Constituency in Kisii County, Kenya.

The man, clearly stunned by the discovery, reportedly collapsed and became unconscious as he couldn’t bear the shocking news.

According to reports from Vunah Fm, Omwenga made serious preparations for the wedding.

However, the wedding took a dramatic turn for the worse when it came to the exchange of vows and the bride revealed to the man that she had four boys in her previous relationship between the ages of four and 12.