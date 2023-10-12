Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says President Akufo-Addo has disappointed Ghanaians woefully.

According to him, the Nana Akufo-Addo he knew and dialogued with on issues of national interest is not the one who is President now.

He insisted that President Akufo-Addo who previously abhorred corruption is now superintending over wanton corruption and nepotism.

The former GFA President speaking at a press conference organised by ex-military officers on the topic, “The State of Ghana Today” on Wednesday, October 11, asked the President to be up and doing.

“These are critical warning signs going to destroy the security of the state. We need to pay critical attention to this.”

“The Akufo-Addo I knew and had numerous dialogues and demonstrations with is not the Akufo-Addo who is now president.”

He also condemned the appointees of the government who are said to be stashing huge sums of money in their homes.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe added that if this is not addressed immediately, it will lead to a spillover.

According to him, the youth are not happy with the current happenings in the country and their concerns cannot be ignored.

“In the old age of ours we don’t sleep soundly at night. Ghana has been riddled with perceived corruption of political public office holders amassing unexplained wealth, tribalism, nepotism and parochial in their interest, especially under this regime under President Akufo-Addo.”

“How do Ministers hoard stashes of cash in foreign and local currencies in their homes, acquire properties in prime areas of Accra and other parts of the country, drive the most luxurious cars and live extravagantly and expect our youth who remain largely without meaningful employment to be satisfied.”

Meanwhile, the NPP founding member also asked the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison to heed the demands of the Minority in Parliament and resign.

According to him, his continuous stay in office does not mean well for the central bank.

“We have noticed with grave concern, the clear disrespect shown by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to protestors led by the Minority in Parliament and many aggrieved Ghanaians. It cannot be true that the ‘OCCUPY BOG’ demonstrators were solely on any political agenda when they were joined in the March by other well-meaning Ghanaians to show their indignation against actions taken that have led to losses to the taxpayer.”

“Incompetence and inefficiencies should not be condoned in public office as far as the output of such officers impoverishes ordinary Ghanaians. If you can’t do the work, resign. It is that simple.”