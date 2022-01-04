The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) says it will embark on a nationwide strike in 24 hours if government does not pay all outstanding arrears relating to their professional development allowances.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the General Secretary of the Union, Mark Denkyira Korankye, said all its members have resolved to lay down their tools if their demands are not met.

“All our members, both in the schools, district and regional offices are going to withdraw our services until an amicable settlement of this matter reached. Government must with immediate effect stop the naked discrimination against TEWU and pay members their continuous professional development allowance”, Mr. Korankye said.

TEWU is a labour union comprising secretaries, artisans, cashiers, bursars, cleaners, administrators, accountants and other professionals who render services in tertiary institutions across the country.

Since 2019, the leadership of the Union have impressed upon government to meet their demands to make life more convenient for their members.

In collaboration with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the group has been calling for review of the conditions of service for its members, all to no avail.

This necessitated a strike by the Union in 2021 which was later called off, after government indicated its readiness to dialogue with the aggrieved workers.

But speaking to the press on Tuesday, the General Secretary of the Union revealed that their outstanding concerns are yet to be addressed thus, their decision to embark on their latest strike.

“It was resolved, among others, that if by the close of 2021, the professional development allowances had not been paid to the non-teaching staff of the Ghana Educational Service (GES), then as schools reopen for the last phase of the second semester, our members would withdraw their services. This is to push home our demand of the payment of this professional development allowance”, Mr Korankye stated.

The news of the intended strike by TEWU comes at a time when students from various tertiary institutions across the country are preparing to resume their studies.

At the University of Ghana for instance, newly admitted students and continuing students are currently undergoing registration processes ahead of the new academic year.

The imminent strike by TEWU may, therefore, pose some inconveniences for students with possible disruption of the academic calendar.