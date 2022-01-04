A founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Thomas Kwabena Braimah Jnr, has passed on, online portal, mynewsgh has reported.

His death comes after Agona West Secretary, Emmanuel Korley, also passed on December 29.

His brother, T. K. Braimah Senior disclosed news of his death to Kumasi-based Fox FM in an interview.

He revealed his brother had not been well for the past three days and was admitted to the hospital.

“For the past three days he has been unwell so we sent him to the hospital but he could not make it. It’s God’s time and when you believe in God when such things happen, you will not be worried. He was usually unwell but always came back but this time, God says it’s time so he has taken his son,” he told Fox FM.

He added that the family is yet to meet the party to finalize arrangements regarding his burial.

Tributes are pouring in from party faithful in the Ashanti Region.

T. K. Braimah was an Ashanti Regional Chairman hopeful for the largest opposition political party before his demise.

He is a founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He started as a cadre and formed the eagles club before the country moved into the democratic dispensation.

He also established the Observers Club in Asawase to support the NDC campaign team to win power in the Ashanti Region.

He has been a member of the NDC from its formation till date.

He has contested the position of the Ashanti Regional Chairman two consecutive times.