The General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel International, Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, has shared his grass-to-grace story on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

He revealed that in his first year at Kumasi Polytechnic in the Ashanti region, he quit the school to do God’s work.

This decision, he said, angered his father who kicked him out of the house.

Though he realised the decision was ill-timed, the man of God said he was content with the work of the gospel.

The leader of Maker’s House Chapel International said along the line, God, however, told him to further his education in order to be impactful to society.

“I felt that you have to reason at a certain pedestal to be able to appeal to higher minds so I enrolled at the University of Cape Coast and pursued Bachelor of Management Studies.

As his quest for education grew, Dr. Boadi Nyamekye he decided to pursue a doctorate degree.

He now holds two different PhDs in Business Administration and Marketing from the University of Ghana Business School.

He also holds other degrees including MPhil (Marketing), MBA (HR), Masters in Leadership & Governance and Bachelor of Management Studies.

While pursuing education, The Maker’s House Chapel was also working vigorously to build his church and in nine years, he has branches in London, Accra, Kumasi, London and Liberia.

Dr. Boadi Nyamekye said though he has achieved a lot, he is still very committed to the work of God.