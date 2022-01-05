The General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel International has revealed plans to create 1000 jobs this year.

Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye said last year, the church created 152 direct jobs to empower unemployed church members.

The man of God made the revelation on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme while while speaking on the role of the church in nation-building.

According to him, the church must move beyond prayer and evolve with time.

Dr. Boadi Nyamekye explained that though prayer is good, there is the need to give people the right skills set to better their lives.

He said, already, the church has given out 20 cars to members of his church on a ‘work-and-pay’ basis.

The motive for this, Dr. Nyamekye explained, is part of the church’s contribution to reducing unemployment in Ghana.

He indicated that though the primary duty of the church is to propagate the gospel of Christ, it must pursue ventures to support members.

“We are the moral conscience of the people so keeping monies in the bank while people are suffering is not the right thing to do,” he stressed.

Dr. Boadi Nyamekye underscored the need for churches to build the mindset of the people to fulfill their destinies on earth.