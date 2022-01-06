TEWU agrees to suspend strike action

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) has agreed to suspend its strike action meant to demand outstanding arrears relating to their professional development allowance.

A communique signed by National Chairman of the Union, Ambrose Kwadzodzah and Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobbey, said TEWU “shall suspend the strike by close of Wednesday, January 5.”

The decision was taken after an emergency meeting at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations on Wednesday, according to the communique.

The meeting involved TEWU, the Employment Ministry, Ghana Education Service (GES), Ministry of Finance and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

During the meeting, the relevant stakeholders present agreed that “a joint Technical Committee set up in 2021 would meet to commence deliberations on issues, which include the Continuous Professional Development Allowance (CPDA).”

Again, it was agreed that the Committee will commence work on January 6 and shall also meet on January 10, to deliberate on the issues discussed.