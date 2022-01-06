The Police have arrested a 31-year-old driver after a Facebook user reported him on the social media platform for careless driving on the Kwahu Fodoa road.

Announcing Awal Mohammed’s arrest, the Police said on its Facebook page that the culprit has subsequently been arrested and will be processed for court on four separate counts.

In the first instance, the Mohammed Awal was charged for “driving on the wrong side of the road, contrary to Regulations 106 (1) of the Road Traffic Regulations (RTR) 2012, L.I. 2180”.

He was also charged for “careless and inconsiderate driving contrary to section 3 of Act 683/04 as amended by 761/08″.

According to the Police, the other two charges included “causing danger to other road users, contrary to section 22 of Act 638/04 as amended by 761/08” and “causing road obstruction, contrary to Regulation 170 of the Road Traffic Regulation 2012, L.I 2180″.

In an earlier Facebook post on Tuesday, George Sarpong drew the attention of the Police to what he described as ‘a reckless overtaking’ by the driver of a long vehicle with registration number GW402 V on the Kwahu Fodoa road.

According to him, the event on Thursday, December 30, could have resulted in ‘dire consequences’, hence his decision to alert the Police.

“Dear Ghana Police Service, on my way to Accra (from Kumasi) on Thursday, December 30, 2021, this long vehicle with registration number GW 402 V, did this reckless overtaking at Kwahu Fodoa at about 9:41 am. The driver pushed oncoming vehicles off the road, a situation that could’ve resulted in dire consequences for road users who were caught in this mess”, George Sarpong posted.

Reacting to this post, the Police followed upon on the development, leading to the arrest of the suspect, Mohammed Police.

The Police have, therefore, thanked George Sarpong for his tip-off and urged all motorists to comply with safety protocols to ward off accidents on the road.

“The said driver was captured on video by a concerned citizen as he dangerously veered off his lane at a section of the road at Kwahu Foduah and drove facing oncoming vehicles.

“We wish to commend the good Samaritan for volunteering information leading to the arrest. However, we wish to further caution motorists to drive with due care and attention at all times to avoid road traffic crashes”, the Police advised.