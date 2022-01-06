The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has extended the deadline for members of the scheme to merge their SSNIT and NIA numbers (Personal ID Numbers with their Ghana Cards) from 31st December, 2021 to 30th June, 2022.

Members who are yet to register for their Ghana Cards are entreated to do so in order to merge their SSNIT and NIA numbers before 30th June, 2022.

According to SSNIT, from 1st July, 2022, the Ghana Card will be the only identification recognised by the Trust.

This is in compliance with Regulation 7 (1) of the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012, L.I. 2111 which requires the use of the Ghana Card as identification for “transactions pertaining to individuals in respect of pensions” and “transactions that have social security implications”.

The Trust added that employers are to note that they will be required to use only the NIA numbers of their workers to process contribution reports and make payments.

“Voluntary contributors will also have to pay their contributions using their NIA numbers. The Trust reminds the public that members who fail to merge their SSNIT and NIA numbers will be denying themselves access to pensions and other social security related services from SSNIT,” the Trust said in a press release.

How to merge SSNIT and NIA numbers

Members should dial *711*9# and follow the prompts.

Alternatively, Members may log onto the SSNIT website: https://www.ssnit.org.gh/member/ and follow the instructions to merge their numbers.

Members can also visit the nearest SSNIT Branch with their Ghana Cards, valid email addresses and phone numbers to have the merger done.

Once the merger of the SSNIT and NIA numbers is complete, members can use their Ghana Cards to transact business with the Trust.

New joiners to the SSNIT Scheme should provide their Ghana Cards as identification to enrol onto the Scheme.

According to SSNIT, there will be no further extension beyond the 30th June, 2022 deadline.

Management urges all members of the scheme to ensure that their numbers are merged to enjoy the convenience and comfort of using only one card, the Ghana Card, for all transactions with the Trust.