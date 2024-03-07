The GaDangme Council has dismissed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s statement that Tetteh Quarshie hails from Mampong in the Eastern Region.

According to the Council, historical records confirm that Tetteh Quarshie’s birthplace is Osu in the Greater Accra Region.

Akufo-Addo in his address at the 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua on March 6, hailed Tetteh Quarshie as an indigene of Mampong Akuapem and visionary behind the introduction of cocoa to Ghana.

“Indeed, Tetteh Quarshie, an indigene of Mampong Akuapem, here in the Eastern Region, brought back, in the late 19th century, the cocoa pod from Fernando Po, now Bioko, in Equatorial Guinea, an act which led him and others to establish our nation’s first commercial cocoa farms here in the Eastern Region,” he said.

However, a statement signed by the President of the Council, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, has said there are discrepancies between Akufo-Addo’s statement and historical facts, addding that it has led to confusion.

“Tetteh Quarshie’s roots in Osu are well-documented, with many sources confirming his ties to the community except that some sometimes link it to Teshie. In both scenarios however he remains of a pure Ga extraction,” it said.

The Council further argued that the President’s assertion lacks substantial evidence and contradicts established historical accounts.

“It is crucial to correct this misinformation and set the record straight regarding the origins of Tetteh Quarshie.

“By spreading this inaccurate information, we risk distorting our understanding of history and undermining the legacy of individuals who have made significant contributions to our society. It is essential to rely on factual evidence and historical sources to ensure the accuracy of our narratives,” it added.

