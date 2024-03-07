

The Ga Dangme Council has strongly has asserted its stance against any attempts to distort the true origins of Tetteh Quarshie.

According to the Council, historical evidence firmly establishes Tetteh Quarshie’s roots in Osu, in the Greater Accra Region, rather than Mampong in the Eastern Region.

During his speech at the 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua on Wednesday, March 6, President Akufo-Addo attributed Tetteh Quarshie as the pivotal figure behind the introduction of cocoa to Ghana, tracing his ancestry to Mampong Akuapem.

However, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, the President of the Ga Dangme Council in an interview with Citi News said the President’s account is inaccurate.

“Let us give due where it is appropriate. We have never heard this history before and we don’t know where they are getting it from. Is it the speech writers? Even if it is the speech writers, then they should check their history and stop what they are doing” he fumed.

Mr. Otoo said they will resist any attempt to distort historical facts.

“If it is deliberate, then they should stop because we have said that even if people don’t want to respect us, cocoa that has become a cash crop for Ghana was brought by a Ga man and now they are telling us that the man hails from Mampong. We are peeved and the earlier it is stopped, the better” he added

