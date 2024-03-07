Member of Parliament for South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor says Ghana has shifted from being a beacon of hope to becoming a source of disillusionment for many.

This claim comes in response to comments made by the Cote d’Ivoire President, Alassane Ouattara, who lauded President Akufo-Addo during Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations, describing him as the best thing that happened to Ghana.

However, during an interview on JoyNews, Mr Dafeamekpor argued that Ghana’s status as a beacon of hope has waned under the current administration.

He criticised the Akufo-Addo administration for what he perceived as minimal efforts in the country’s development.

“Akufo-Addo came to office with our cocoa production hovering around eight hundred thousand metric tons. Today, we are doing four hundred and fifty thousand metric tons.

“So, what exactly was Alassane Ouattara talking about? In any case, when you visit a friend and he gives you his presidential chair, won’t you say good things about him, and so for Alassane Ouattara to hail his friend and say that he is the best thing that has ever happened to this republic?

“It is neither here nor there. The reality is that we are in the door with drones,“ he said in AM Show.

Mr. Dafeamekpor expressed concern over the erosion of traditional Ghanaian values such as friendship, respect for authority, and unity, noting that people now prioritise their desires over these values.

He lamented the lack of proper functioning in the country, stating a widespread disregard for the rule of law in politics, law, and culture.

These remarks follow President Akufo-Addo’s assurance to diplomats that he will await the apex court’s verdict on its constitutionality before he assents to the anti-gay bill.

“People insult and all that, and like I said, we are a nation in disarray. We need another leader to come and put us together. So, I do not know what values the President would want to speak about. “

