The Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has stated that the party’s running mate position is not secured through lobbying.

Citing the NDC’s history since 1992, Dr Bomah emphasised people who lobby for the position are never chosen.

This was contained in his message to mark Ghana’s 67th Independence Day celebration on March 6, 2024.

He said that all NDC running mates have been chosen by the party’s flagbearer, urging potential running mate to redirect their focus towards ensuring the party’s success in the upcoming December elections.

Dr. Boamah envisioned that collective efforts aimed at securing victory would pave the way for the NDC to steer the country towards progress.

He underscored the importance of unity and cohesion in achieving the common goal of bringing about political change in the December 7 elections.

“Let’s work together to defeat the nonperforming and corrupt Akufo-Addo Bawumia government to reset our dear country on the path of progress.”

“Relatedly, let me clear my throat: The position of Running mate is not secured through lobbying in the NDC,” he stated.

