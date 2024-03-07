To celebrate International Women’s Day, Charterhouse and Geisha are joining forces to present the National Women’s Summit & Expo 6.0 – the largest conference for women in Ghana.

The event will take place on March 8, 2024 at the Accra International Conference Centre, starting from 9am to 8pm.

The National Women’s Summit and Expo is a prestigious conference in Ghana that honors International Women’s Day. Now in its sixth year, the summit serves as a dedicated day to recognize and celebrate the progress and achievements of women in various fields, while also inspiring the next generation through their success stories.

Aligned with the global theme of Inspire Inclusion, the summit will feature engaging panel discussions and Master Classes that focus on promoting gender equality and inspiring inclusion. These sessions will be led by a diverse group of accomplished women across different generations and professions.

This year, we are honored to have Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, as our Keynote speaker. Prof. Amfo will deliver a thought-provoking speech on the topic of “Inspiring Inclusion in the workplace and community.”

Joining her on stage will be esteemed speakers such as AmaSarpong Bawuah, Board Chair of Access Bank; Dr. CelestinaAllotey, Vice President of Sustainability and External Relations at Goldfields; and Evelyn Oye Lamptey, Area Controller of Air Traffic Control. Each speaker will share their insights and experiences on how to promote inclusion and equality in both professional and community settings.

The National Women’s Summit & Expo 6.0 is an incredible opportunity for women from all walks of life to come together, learn from each other, and be inspired by the achievements of fellow women. We invite you to be a part of this empowering event and contribute to the ongoing progress of women in Ghana.

The second panel discussion focuses on the theme of “Women Inclusion in Leadership,” featuring esteemed speakers such as H.E. Simone Giger, who serves as the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Togo, and Benin. Another prominent speaker is OdeliaNtiamoah, the Global Director of the Oxford Africa Women’s Leadership Institute. Constant Tchona, the Country Director of Plan International Ghana, also joins the panel, along with Becky Ahadzi Esq., the Coordinator of the Affirmative Action Bill Coalition.

Moving on to the third panel discussion, the topic will revolve around “Women in Creative Arts – Towards More Inclusion.” Esteemed individuals from the creative arts industry will sit around a round table to engage in insightful discussions. Amongst them are Gyakie, a talented artiste, and Lydia Forson, a renowned actress. Other participants include Endurance Grand from the DWP Academy, Adina, a versatile artiste, SumaiyaDzietror, the Creative Director of Pistis & Fashion Entrepreneur, Vivian Boateng, the CEO of Vivies Dance & Theatre Academy, Dellasie Anning a Ghanaian-American recording artiste specializing in Afro-fusion music, and Selina Beb, a fashion designer known for her exceptional accessories. The panel will be moderated by Naa Ashokor, an exceptional actor and theatre producer.

Through these panel discussions, we aim to shed light on the importance of women’s inclusion in leadership roles and the need for more opportunities for women in the creative arts industry. By bringing together influential voices and experts in these fields, we hope to inspire meaningful change and foster a more inclusive society for women.

The summit will feature a variety of master classes presented by representatives from the Executive Women Network (EWN). The topic of one of the master classes is “Inspire Inclusion – Collaborative Effort,” and the other master class is led by representatives from MEST, focusing on “Radiant Voices – Empowering Women to Speak with Confidence.”

In line with the Summits core mandate of empowering women, the day will witness The Impact Woman Awards. Where a selected group of women who changing lives and raising the bar will be recognized and celebrated.

The Expo and Demo section of the event will include showcases in fashion & beauty, the world of taste, wellness & health, kitchen & home décor, leisure & adventure, and much more.

As part of our advocacy efforts, the National Women’s Summit will be presenting a petition to Parliament on behalf of girls and young women. This petition calls for the passing of the long overdue AFFIRMATIVE ACTION BILL. Additionally, we will be conducting a ‘PAD A GIRL’ drive in collaboration with PLAN INTERNATIONAL.

For those interested in exhibiting at the summit, please call 0556959115 to book a booth or visit The National Women’s Summit GH on all social media platforms for more information.

Join us for the National Women’s Summit & Expo 6.0, either live at AICC on March 8th from 9am to 8am or via our live stream on Facebook and YouTube @Charterhouse Live.

The National Women’s Summit & Expo 6.0 is brought to you by Geisha in partnership with Enterprise Life, Frytol, MTN, Ecobank, Joy FM, and Focos. This event is powered by Charterhouse.