West Ham United claimed a rousing London derby win against big-spending Chelsea despite playing almost 30 minutes with 10 men.

The Hammers were 2-1 ahead when defender Nayef Aguerd, who opened the scoring with a seventh-minute header, was sent off in the 67th minute for his second bookable offence.

But Chelsea could not force an equaliser and then conceded a late third through Lucas Paqueta’s penalty in the fifth minute of added time.

Teenager Carney Chukwuemeka scored his first goal for the Blues to make it 1-1 but Enzo Fernandez wasted a chance to put them ahead when his penalty was saved by Alphonse Areola.

Michail Antonio put West Ham back in front with a powerful angled strike in the 53rd minute, before the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side could not use their man advantage to force a second leveller despite a second-half debut for Moises Caicedo, who joined from Brighton earlier this week in a deal that could become a British record.

The Ecuador midfielder signed for an initial £100m, although the deal could be worth up to £115m, and he had a chance to make it 2-2 but shot over from the edge of the penalty area.

Caicedo then conceded a penalty with a foul on Emerson and Paqueta scored from the spot to seal West Ham’s victory.