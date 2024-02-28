The Chief Executive of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Yohane Armah Ashitey, has reflected on the factors behind the New Patriotic Party’s loss in the Tema East constituency during the 2020 general elections.

“After the party’s primaries in 2019, internal divisions emerged, resulting in rancour, acrimony, and a substantial gap within the party,” Armah Ashitey explained, disclosing the damaging effects of disunity on their electoral prospects.

Regarding his determination to win the seat, Mr. Armah Ashitey emphasized the party’s support for him during the primaries.

“The party rallied behind me and said since nobody came in, they pushed that I go unopposed. I think that the party wants to win the seat back, and whatever it takes to win the seats, the party will.”

When discussing the confidence in reclaiming the seat, Mr. Armah Ashitey pointed out that, the NDC’s victory was not due to extraordinary efforts on their part but rather discontent within the NPP ranks.

“If you look at the figures well for Tema East, if you look at how many votes we lost… it tells you clearly because people were not happy, because of disunity in the party, that led to us losing,” he remarked.

He also stressed the importance of unity and reconciliation within the party, expressing optimism that once united, the NPP would secure victory in Tema East.

“The unity we are clamouring for will come, I believe strongly that once we have unity, we will win the seat back,” he affirmed.

