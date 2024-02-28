Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says the club’s owners have shown their support since the Carabao Cup final defeat by Liverpool.

Pochettino was criticised after Chelsea lost 1-0 following extra time against a weakened Liverpool on Sunday.

He said he has had positive conversations with co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

“They showed their support and after the game Todd sent a nice message,” said Pochettino.

“I said hello to the owners when I saw them in the stadium and after I met Behdad and we were talking.

“We were sharing our opinions about the game and the opportunity we missed to win a trophy because I think we played really well during the 90 minutes.”

Sky Sports pundit and former England defender Gary Neville described Chelsea as “billion-pound bottle-jobs”.

Responding to Neville’s comments, Pochettino said: “In three or four years with Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool didn’t win a title. Now they are getting what they deserve.

“For us, after eight months to get a final is a massive achievement.

“A lot of young players had 90, 120 minutes. Now they know what it is to play a final and they will be better for this experience.”

Asked about his future at Chelsea, Pochettino said: “It’s not in my hands. We have a very good relationship with the owners, with the sporting director.

“It’s up to them to trust or not. It’s not the coach’s decision.”

Pochettino said forward Christopher Nkunku, who has made only two Premier League appearances this season, is out with another injury.

“It is difficult for him. We watched him in pre-season – he was frightening on the pitch until he got his knee issue,” said Pochettino.

“Now it is nearly eight months, and even when he’s involved he is not the same player.”

Chelsea, who are 11th in the table – closer to the relegation zone than the top four – host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.