Liverpool “need miracles” to ease their injury woes as they prepare to host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who has an ankle injury, is the latest player to join Klopp’s absent players.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai are training, but remain doubts to face Championship side Southampton at Anfield on Wednesday.

On the injury list, Klopp said: “I wouldn’t say it is much improved.”

Gravenberch had to be carried off on a stretcher during Sunday’s EFL Cup victory against Chelsea, although returned to the pitch – on crutches and wearing a protective boot – to join in with the trophy celebrations.

The 21-year-old Dutch international joins Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota on the sidelines.

Klopp said he would to have to wait to see how winger Salah, striker Nunez and midfielder Szoboszlai came through a session on Tuesday before making a decision on their involvement against promotion-hopefuls Southampton.

Midfielder Wataru Endo is also a doubt with a knock.

“Ryan is not available. It could have been worse, but it is bad enough to rule him out of this game and the next game. We shall see,” said Klopp.

“We need miracles for a few players, so I don’t want to rule them out for too long. But it is touch and go with a lot of the boys who were not available for the final.”

Liverpool landed the first major silverware of the season by beating Chelsea at Wembley and aim to keep in the hunt for all four major competitions they are contesting against Russell Martin’s side.