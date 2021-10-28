The Tema Local Council of Churches (TLCC) has declared support for the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value Bill 2021 currently before Parliament.

Chairman of TLCC, Reverend Francis Tetteh, said the activities of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex persons (LGBTQI+) are against the body of Christ.

“Activities of LGBTQI+ groups are unbiblical and ungodly. It is unrighteousness in the sight of God and even against the norms of Ghana,” Rev. Tetteh said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

Even more worrying, he stated is the grave health implications that come with activities of homosexuals including HIV/Aids infections.

The Tema Local Council of Churches Chairman appealed to Parliament not to be intimidated by external pressures and pass the anti-LGBTQI Bill to safeguard the future of the country.

“Parliament should be bold and courageous and not be deterred by both internal and external forces who are against the passage of the bill,” he added.

Rev. Tetteh also urged other churches, especially the Anglican Church to be strong and courageous in the face of the threat from their mother church to support such immoral acts.

