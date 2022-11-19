A 13-year-old Junior High School pupil escaped death after she was hit on the back of her neck by an unidentified person at Pumpside in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

In an interview with Kasapa News, the mother of the victim narrated that her daughter was sweeping the compound around 4:50 am Friday, November 18, 2022, when suddenly an unknown man appeared from a nearby bush and hit the neck of the girl with a stick plunging her into a coma.

She said the attacker then tried to pull the girl into the bush but the action drew the attention of the mother who shouted for help forcing the attacker to flee into the bush.

ALSO READ:

Teenage girl found dead in bizarre state

Teenage girl stabs boyfriend during sex

The victim was taken to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for treatment.

The matter has been reported to the Police for investigations to commence.