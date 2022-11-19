A suspected palm oil thief has been beaten to death at Abrafo Odumase, a suburb of Jukwa in the Twifu Hemang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region.

The young man, believed to be in his early 30s, called Yahya was caught on Wednesday, November 17, 2022, around 4:30 am at a palm oil manufacturing company stealing the oil.

The security man on duty carefully watched the suspect as he loaded the stolen oil and later blew an alarm which attracted the residents to the scene leading to his arrest.

The charged residents stripped him naked and tied him to an Electricity pole and beat and stoned him till he died. They then left him still tied to the pole till daybreak.

When the resident got wind of the arrival of the Police at the scene they fled the area, however, 15 suspects were arrested.

ALSO READ:

Hot Audio: Pregnant teenage girl sleeps with 15 men a day for money

3 teenagers arrested for attempting to murder girl, 14, for rituals

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

Information indicates that there’s been rampant stealing of oil at the manufacturing company leading to the management beefing up security at its premises.