The Black Stars of Ghana announced their arrival in Qatar in grand style with the players and technical team wearing traditional smocks from the northern part of Ghana.

It is worn on solemn special occasions and represents strength, courage, and leadership.

The smock is also worn by warriors. How the hat is positioned on the head communicates the occasion – whether for battle or a solemn event.

Andre Ayew displayed his symbolic hat to show the world his readiness for the battle ahead. This is seen by the uprightness of the hat on the captain’s head.

It symbolises that he is the leader of the team which is in accordance with the tradition of Dagombas and the Northern region at large.

Ayew who led Ghana’s Black Satellites to win the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup in Egypt is hoping to replicate that performance in Qatar.

Ghana showed their readiness for this year’s world cup by beating Switzerland 2-0 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ghana will open their tournament with group favourites Portugal next Thursday at the 974v stadium in Doha.

Ghana is in group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.