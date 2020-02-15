Ruth Arhin, a 37-year-old nurse murdered few metres from her house at Sewua, a suburb in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, has been laid to rest.

Miss Arhin, a mother of three, who did not return home after close of work on February 3, 2020, was later found dead a few metres from her house on Tuesday, February 4.

Hundreds of sympathisers on Saturday, February 15, 2020 thronged the family house at Ayuom to pay their last respect amid calls for justice to be served.

Meanwhile, one person has been arrested in connection with the suspected murder after a phone found at the scene of the crime was traced to the unidentified suspect.