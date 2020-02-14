The Wa Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Theresa Ninang Sung-Abo, appointed as the interim Regional Director following the interdiction of the substantive Regional Director, Duncan Nsor, has died.

Joy News’ Upper West Regional correspondent, Rafik Salam confirmed this on Friday.

He said a source said the deceased, who was his English teacher in primary school, died in Accra after a protracted illness.

Madam Sung-Abo replaced Mr Nsor who was interdicted by the GES for allegedly engaging in acts of corruption.

Rafik Salam said officials of the Upper West Regional Directorate of GES, who are yet to come to terms with the suspension of their boss, are now grieving the death of the woman.