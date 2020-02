Renowned spiritualist, Sheikh Usman Nakabu Sani, has confessed to how he has destroyed the chances of some top Ghanaian clubs.

According to him, he has helped those clubs but those clubs failed to stick to the agreement.

Speaking on Sports Nite on Asempa FM Thursday, Sheikh Nakabu, as he is popularly known, said he has ruined the chances of some top clubs who failed to thank him after helping them win matches and win trophies.

Video below: