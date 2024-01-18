The Ghana Education Service (GES) has clarified that teachers have not been excluded from participating in Parent Associations.

Earlier this week, the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations issued a statement calling for the GES to reverse the name Parent Association imposed on the organization to its original name, Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

The Service, in response to the concerns raised, stated that becoming a member of the Association is to be a parent or guardian of a student in the school.

“The GES has not excluded teachers from participating in the association. In fact, clause 6 clearly articulates that a teacher or staff of a school that has a child or ward in the school may join the association, including becoming an executive of the association.”

According to the GES, the decision to change the name from PTA to PA was made in an effort to create a more welcoming and inclusive environment for parents and guardians.

The new name is meant to reflect the importance of parents and guardians as partners in their wards education and to encourage them to play an active role in the school community.

“The intention is to ensure that we establish welcoming learning environments for our students, and we continue to believe that parents are critical partners in the delivery of education.”

GES expressed its gratitude to parents and guardians for their invaluable support and contributions to the success of schools.

Background.

The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTAs) has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to immediately reverse the name Parent Association (PA) imposed on the organisation to its original name, Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

The council said the new name was not the least welcomed as the generality of its members viewed it as an imposition.

“Our attention has been drawn to your attached letter dated January 4, 2024, in addition to guidelines to Parent Associations.”

“The PTAs, therefore, seek immediate reversal of the imposed name,” a letter dated January 9, 2024, and signed by the National President of the NCPTAs, Christian Atsu Aikins, said.