The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Ansah Opoku, has expressed confidence in his re-election bid.

According to him, the perception that he is stubborn may be true, but in a positive way.

Despite being labeled as arrogant, he said his priority is speaking the truth and accomplishing the tasks at hand.

“If being called stubborn is because I ensure things are done right, then I am proudly stubborn.” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

To him, he sees his toughness as a necessary attribute to fulfill his responsibility and fight for the needs of his constituents.

The Mpraeso legislator said he is the only MP who is frequently present in the constituency, attending church, and supporting local initiatives.

OPK, as he is affectionately called, revealed that he has provided his constituency with a 4G network, improved water access, ongoing road construction, and increased electricity.

He believes these accomplishments will garner support from the people, adding that he is confident about winning the support of delegates in the upcoming primaries on January 27.

“In my constituency, they have made it clear that in terms of representation, I have served them very well. For the past three years, I have done my best for them, and delegates are very appreciative of what I have done. But we are a party of choice, and we need to go into a contest for the best to be elected. So, I have no doubt that the delegates of Mpraeso will vote for me massively to lead them again,” he stated.

