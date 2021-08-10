Teacher Unions have issued a one-month ultimatum to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to address challenges the country’s pre-tertiary education is faced with or incur their wrath.

The unions include members of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) , the National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

They made the clarion call at a news conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2021, where they detailed major challenges they said have impeded the education system.

The General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, lamented the lack of teaching and learning materials, limited contact hours, issues regarding the upgrade of teachers, transfer of staff to special schools and allowances among others.

Mr Musah stressed the situation has negatively affected academics and there is the need for the GES to immediately intervene and reverse the situation.

He threatened the unions will be forced to embark on a nationwide strike if their demands are not met by September 30.

Their ultimatum comes at a time when the University Teachers Association of Ghana has declared a nationwide strike over conditions of service.

The members, who are demanding not less than a $ 2,000 salary, have vowed not to return to work until their demands are met.

