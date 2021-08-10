Socialite and educationist, Michael Owusu Afriyie, alias Teacher Kwadwo, has beefed himself up against the Ghana Education Service’s Disciplinary Committee.

This was after he was invited to answer some questions pertaining to what they said was “professional misconduct.”

The invitation comes at the back of series of social media campaigns Teacher Kwadwo has embarked on, in a bid to draw the attention of leaders to the poor nature of educational system in the country.

In an instance, Teacher Kwadwo made public the plight of rural schoolchildren, after which he donated 18 uniforms to some pupils.

Recall Teacher Kwadwo formed a one-man army to stand up to President Nana Akufo-Addo over his comments that teaching is not a job to do to become a millionaire.

It is unclear the exact misconduct he was involved in, but the education advocate faced the committee at Akrofuom District Assembly Hall.

In a video he posted prior to honoring the invitation, Teacher Kwadwo was seen dressed as a warlord.

Like a typical warrior, teacher Kwadwo stated he was not afraid of the battle ahead of him, as he has equipped himself with facts to back his actions.

Video below: