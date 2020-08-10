The Founder and General Superintendent of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T.B. Joshua, has described publications suggesting that he has prophesied about Ghana’s elections as false.

A statement copied to Adomonline.com, said the popular prophet has not named former President John Mahama as winner of the elections.

“Remember, the Bible says in John 8:44 that satan is ‘the father of lies’. Don’t listen to the father of lies, the sons of lies and the daughters of lies. Do not sit somewhere, hear this or that, and come to a hasty conclusion. I have not said anything concerning this upcoming election in Ghana,” the statement said.

Our attention has been drawn to several articles circulating on the Internet claiming that Prophet TB Joshua has given a prophecy regarding the upcoming presidential elections in Ghana. Here is a statement from Prophet TB Joshua concerning this:



It has been the attitude of some people in Ghana to use my name to promote themselves. The same thing happened in the past. What you did not hear from a prophet of God and you claim he said it is a sin against the Holy Spirit. What will you gain from this? If you don’t retract this, the Holy Spirit will judge you.



God requires that we find out the truth from Him first and hold fast to that which is true, as the Bible says in 1 Thessalonians 5:21. Emmanuel TV is the only official mouthpiece of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN). If you didn’t hear it on Emmanuel TV, please disregard it. This story spreading around Ghana concerning me is not true. This can only come from a liar.



Good people of Ghana – please, watch and pray (Matthew 26:41).