Two family members of the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, have been reportedly attacked by a group of armed men.

One of the victims who sustained machete wounds is said to be in critical condition while the other is responding to treatment.

The feud which happened around 3:00 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020, is said to be linked to a chieftaincy dispute.

Hon. Mireku Duker confirmed the incident on Joy FM Sunday.

MP suspects is a targeted attack over the case currently being heard at a High Court for which the recent dispute has been used as a facade.