A couple is facing charges after the woman allegedly dipped the hands of an 11-year-old girl in hot water.

The victim, according to reports sustained severe burns to both hands following the dastardly act by the foster parents with whom she lived at Kpong in the Eastern Region.

Austin Adokpa Gameli and Vera Koranteng

The couple have been accused of not seeking immediate medical attention after the victim was injured.

Akuse District Police Commander, Superintendent Winfred Asare Nyarko confirmed this sad news.

He said Austin Adokpa Gameli, 34, an uncle to the victim and his wife, Vera Koranteng, 32 are facing provisional charges of compounding crime and causing harm.

The Police Commander disclosed that, one Tawiah Sablah, 65 accompanied by Seth Sablah, both residents of Wudome in the Volta Region and complainants in the case, brought the victim to the Kpong police station to lodge a complaint against Gameli and Vera for scalding the hands of the victim three months ago and refusing to seek medical attention.

A police medical form, Supt. Nyarko said was quickly issued to the complainants for the girl to be sent to the hospital for treatment.

The 11-year-old girl is currently receiving treatment at the Ho government hospital.

Meanwhile, Supt. Nyarko said investigations are still ongoing after which the suspects would be processed for court and the appropriate charges subsequently preferred against them.