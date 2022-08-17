Tanzania’s state telecommunications firm has installed high-speed internet connectivity on the slopes of Mt Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain, through a national broadband project.

Information Minister Nape Nnauye launched the internet project on Tuesday saying tourists would soon be able to communicate worldwide from the summit of the mountain.

The mountain is one of Tanzania’s leading tourist destinations.

Mr Nnauye said internet connectivity on the mountain was expected to reach its highest point, Uhuru peak, at 5,895m (19,341 ft) above sea level in October.

The ministry has shared some images during the launch of the project on the mountain:

Matukio mbalimbali katika picha: Waziri wa Habari, Mawasiliano na Teknolojia ya Habari, Mhe. @Nnauye_Nape alipowasili Horombo Hut kwa ajili ya kuzindua huduma za Mawasiliano ya Intaneti yaliyofikishwa katika Mlima kilimanjaro na Shirika la TTCL, leo tarehe 16 Agosti, 2022. pic.twitter.com/rtVXJ9fw0J — Wizara ya Habari,Mawasiliano naTeknolojia yaHabari (@wizarahmth) August 16, 2022

Trekkers on the mountain have not had an internet connection and could not even make phone calls since connectivity ended near the starting point at around 1,860m.

The mountain attracts nearly 50,000 hikers annually from across the world who attempt to reach the summit.

Tourism is a key pillar of Tanzania’s economy, contributing 18% to the nation’s GDP. It generated $1.4bn (£1.1bn) in revenues last year.

