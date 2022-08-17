The family of a teenage girl, who injected her boyfriend’s HIV-positive blood into her body to prove her love for him, has sued their daughter’s boyfriend.

Last week, a 15-year-old girl from Assam in northeast India made news headlines because of the rash decision.

The pair met through Facebook and had been together for around three and a half years prior to the injection, Kalinga TV reports.

They had tried to run away together on multiple occasions in the past but the girl’s parents had tracked them down to bring their daughter home each time.

They, however, were made known that the girl injected herself with blood taken from her lover, who had HIV, using a syringe.

The boyfriend has now been detained by police while the girl is understood to be under the watch of doctors.

The girl is said to have known the risk she was taking when she used the syringe to inject herself, although there is no information yet on whether or not the male was aware of what her intentions were.

The girl’s family members are understood to have taken legal action against the boyfriend after finding out about the injection.