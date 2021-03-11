Staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital have threatened to embark on strike effective Friday, March 12, 2021.

The action, according to them, is to draw the government’s attention to issues which have demotivated almost all members and also brought down morale at their holding, isolation and treatment centres for Covid-19.

This was announced in a communiqué issued by management of the facility on behalf of doctors, nurses, laboratorians, pharmacists, orderlies and security workers dated March 10.

The team bemoaned the non-accessibility of covid-19 vaccines for frontline workers at the facility while non-health workers have been vaccinated.

“Our attention has been drawn to the fact that non-health workers are receiving the Covid-19 vaccines while we the frontline health workers here in Tamale Teaching have no access to the vaccine,” the statement read.

The communique, among other things, added that workers at the facility have not received the 50% basic salary allowance promised by the government.

Read the statement below: