Lagos Port authorities have arrested four Nigerians who were hiding in a dangerous section of a cargo ship in an attempt to ‘stowaway’ to Spain.

The middle-aged stowaways were caught hiding at the rudder of a ship – the ship’s steering system close to the huge engine blades that move it.

This is in fact one of the riskiest means of travel as the freezing breeze of the sea alone is enough to leave them dead in few days, even for a journey that may take months.

In the video making rounds online, a voice could be heard saying that the incident occurred at the Lagos anchorage unit.

