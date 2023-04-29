Having recorded an impressive 4-1 win over Hearts of Oak on Wednesday, Tamale City playing body was given Ghc40 as a package.

The Ghana Premier League debutants hammered the Phobians in the matchday 28 games at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Sampson Eduku netted a brace, while Mohammed Yahaya and Isaac Mensah also found the back of the net.

Tamale City following the win now sit 13th on the league log with 35 points.

Following the win, Nhyira FM has reported that each player was given Ghc40 as a winning package.

Meanwhile, Tamale City will be hosted by Asante Kotoko in the matchday 29 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.