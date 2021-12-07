Twellium Industrial Company Limited, producers of premium brands such as non-alcoholic beverages and McBerry biscuits, has nicely outdoored their newest brand ambassador in a grand style.

The brand ambassador by name Charles Sogli, who happens to be the ‘tallest man’ in Ghana, took to the runway to model with other renowned celebrities during the recently held Ryhtmz on the Runway.

Charles was styled in a beautiful well designed McBerry outfit made by fashion legend K.O.D of 1957 fame.

In an interview, Charles revealed how excited he was for Twellium Industrial Company Limited to have discovered him and also change his life.

MORE:

He further revealed how bad his standard of living was until Twellium Industrial Company Limited signed him.

When asked what his standard of living is like now, Charles reiterated that Twellium Industrial company limited producers of McBerry biscuit has rented well-furnished two bedroom apartment and also appointed a private teacher who takes him through basic English language courses to enable him communicate well since he has been out of school as a result of his physical disability.



In addition, the company has also engaged a physical educational trainer who trains him in various sporting disciplines.

He ceased the opportunity to thank the company and also encouraged Ghanaians to patronise Twellium products which are proudly made in Ghana and the only company which produces premium brands at affordable prices.