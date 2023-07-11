Pharmacy Council Ghana is warning the public to desist from taking injections at pharmacies.

According to the Director at the Pharmacy Council in the Ashanti Region, Benjamin Kwarteng Frimpong, it is illegal.

He made the comment while reacting to the death of a five-year-old who was given wrong injection after he was bitten by a rabid dog in August 2022.

Mr Frimpong said preliminary investigations revealed that Life Dream Pharmacy did not meet the laid down standards and regulations set by the Council, hence the decision to shut it down.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, he said the death of the child could have been avoided if the person at the pharmacy had done a follow up.

He explained that though the child was given wrong injection, asking the parents to send him to the hospital could have avoided the death.

To prevent such avoidable deaths, Mr Frimpong said they have asked pharmacies, drugs stores and licensed chemical sellers not to give injections.

He added that the Pharmacy Council is committed to ensuring competent pharmaceutical care providers who practice with agreed standards with dedication, integrity and professionalism.