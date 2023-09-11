Authorities in the Kwawu West Municipality have imposed a ban on the movement of pigs and the sale of pork within the affected area as a containment measure in response to the outbreak of swine fever.

The outbreak of African swine fever in Kwawu West has had a devastating impact, resulting in the deaths of nearly 1,000 pigs in the municipality.

In light of this situation, various agencies, including the veterinary service, environmental service, and the Municipal Assembly, have come together to implement necessary measures to control the spread of the disease.

Dr. Mark Owusu, the veterinary officer for the Municipality, explained that one of the key step taken is the ban on the movement of pigs from one location to another and the sale of pork.

Additionally, a comprehensive disinfection exercise has been initiated to address the issue. This disinfection process is expected to continue for approximately three months before the resumption of normal activities in the pig farming sector.

Diamond Kwame, the Environmental Health officer leading the disinfection exercise, emphasized the importance of pig farmers promptly reporting any symptoms or issues in their farms to the veterinary office for assistance and monitoring.

One affected farmer, Dr. Kwasi Owusu of Okodie Farms in Kwawu Akwaboah, expressed his readiness to comply with the instructions provided by veterinary officers.

He also highlighted his desire for government support in the form of startup capital amounting to GHC300,000 to help him restart his pig farming business.

