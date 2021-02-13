Police in Tema have shot dead a robbery suspect, Joseph Mensa, who was in their custody but attempted to escape.

Police sources explained the deceased was arrested on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, in connection with a highway robbery.

His gang was reported to have attacked a sprinter mini-bus with registration No. GN 8428-20 on December 14, 2020. The bus was carrying 15 staff members of the B5 Metals Company and a cash amount of GH¢900,000.00 concealed in a polythene bag meant for payment of wages.



The suspect, as part of interrogations, is said to have confessed to being involved in land guard activities amid assurance to take the investigators to a bush where they bury their weapons at Prampram.

However, the Tema Regional Police Command, in a statement, indicated that upon arrival, he attempted to flee the scene but was gunned down.

He was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.

His body has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary.

Read the full statement below:

News Release:

Shooting of a Suspected Armed Robber at Prampram.

A suspected armed robber, Joseph Mensah alias Sharp, who attempted to escape from police custody, has been shot by police.

The suspect was arrested on 10th February 2021 by the Tema Police Regional Command in connection with the robbery attack on a sprinter mini-bus with registration No. GN 8428-20 on 14th December 2020, then carrying 15 staff members of the B5 Metals Company and cash amount of GHS900,000.00 concealed in a polythene bag meant for payment of wages.

In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to land guard activities and volunteered to take Police Investigators to Prampram to recover buried guns used by him and his colleagues for their activities.

On 12th February 2021, the suspect directed the police Investigators to the said bush, where he attempted to escape but was shot by the police.

He was taken to the Police Hospital but was pronounced dead.

The Tema Police Regional Command assures residents in and around Tema of its readiness to fight crime and armed robbery in particular and appeals to the public to volunteer credible information leading to arrest and prosecution of all suspected criminals.