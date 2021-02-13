Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has shockingly revealed how doubts over his identity almost cost his political career.

As someone who grew up in Nigeria, he got rid of his middle name Nartey and stuck to just his first and last.

Fast forward to his relocation to Ghana to continue his education and beginning his political career, a lot of concerns were raised about his identity as a Ghanaian.

“Though my parents are Adangbes, we stayed in Nigeria while I was growing up so that was where I schooled most of my young age and when the time came for me to contest against E.T. Mensah, questions about my nationality were raised because of the name,” he disclosed on Accra-based Metro TV, monitored by Adomonline.com.

“One thing that our parents did which annoyed my siblings and I was making us learn the language as people from Ningo and I think that was what helped me to cross my biggest hurdle.

“Throughout the campaign period, I was speaking English but at a point, I had to quit the English and switch to the local language so the constituents could resonate with me and it continued that way. So If my parents had not helped me to kill that language, I might have had issues and I think that saved me,” he confessed.

The young but vibrant politician made the revelation while stressing the need to inculcate the learning and teaching of local languages in the Ghanaian society.