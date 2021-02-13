The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly on Friday, February 12, 2021, laid to rest a nine-month-old baby and four others who succumbed to Covid-19.

The five were part of some 17 people who died of covid-19 in the metropolis.

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Environmental Health Officer, Iddris Shani, revealed this in an interview with Class FM.

He further revealed that they had earlier buried 20 persons, bringing the number of persons who have succumbed to the virus so far in the metropolis to 37.

“We have buried 20 bodies so far; so, today’s own will add up to become 25 bodies buried in Cape Coast. That, too, is not all because we have other 12 bodies pending to be buried,” Mr Shani stated.

Mr Shani bemoaned the rate at which relatives of the deceased chase the Assembly for the bodies and appealed to them to bear with the government under the circumstances.

He explained that as soon as a person dies of the virus, their body becomes the government’s ‘property’ in order to protect the family.

He also advised Ghanaians to disregard misconceptions about the pandemic and adhere to the safety protocols.